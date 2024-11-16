Baku hosts Climate Science Olympiad award ceremony as part of COP29

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

The awarding ceremony of the Climate Science Olympiad (CSO) was held in Baku during COP29.

The ceremony was attended by Alexandra Sfez, Head of “Climate Science Olympiad” and Khayal Ibrahimzada, the official representative of CSO in Azerbaijan and the Director at "Global Olympiad Center" (GOC).

Addressing the event, Alexandra Sfez noted that more than 150,000 participants from 196 countries have already participated in this prestigious Olympiad.

Jack Cole (United States of America), Morgan Cole (United States of America), Deepa Shanmugam (United States of America) and John Karakoulas (Canada) - winners of the Climate Science Olympiad in 2024, were awarded 30,000 US dollars cash or a sponsored one-week trip to Australia, as well as special gifts decorated with Azerbaijan`s national ornaments.

The Climate Science Olympiad as part of COP29 was supported by UNESCO, Learning Planet Alliance, Learning Planet Institute and 10 Billion Solutions.