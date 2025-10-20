Baku hosts seminar on “Energy Security”
Baku, October 20, AZERTAC
A seminar on “Energy Security,” organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan as part of the country’s cooperation with NATO, kicked off in Baku on October 20 and will run until October 21.
The event brings together researchers, experts, and representatives of academic circles from NATO member and partner countries, as well as relevant state institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan specializing in this field.
The seminar will focus on Azerbaijan’s role in ensuring Europe’s energy security, the protection of critical energy infrastructure amid potential threats and risks, the importance of international cooperation in preventing hybrid threats, the role of diplomacy in energy security, and multilateral cooperation mechanisms aimed at achieving sustainable and stable energy supplies.
