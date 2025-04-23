BHOS students to represent Azerbaijan in Italy

Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

The “Montyorlar” team of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR has earned the right to represent Azerbaijan at the Global Final, which will be held in Italy.

BHOS students became winners of the international technology competition EESTech Challenge’25 – “Electrical Circuits for Industry 4.0”, held for the first time in Azerbaijan.

The winners are 3rd year students majoring in Process Automation Engineering: Punhan Gulubayli, Rasul Ahmadov Kazim Mammadli.

The team’s mentor is Ilkin Balazade, senior lecturer at the Department of Information Technology.

The event, jointly organized by EESTEC JLC Baku and the “STEAM Azerbaijan” project of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was held in partnership with INNOLAND and “Bir Könüllü” Student Cooperation Organization.

The competition provides an opportunity for students interested in areas such as technology, electronics and Industry 4.0 to demonstrate their knowledge and skills.