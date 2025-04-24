Delegation from China University of Petroleum visits Baku Higher Oil School

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Vice President of the China University of Petroleum Li Jingye visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR.

During the meeting of the delegation with BHOS Rector Mr. Elmar Gasimov, the importance of strengthening relations between the two universities was emphasized. It was noted that 20 BHOS students took part in the summer school of the China University of Petroleum. The sides reached an agreement to conduct annual student exchanges.

Elmar Gasimov asked his Chinese colleagues to provide mentoring support to BHOS in the field of artificial intelligence and renewable energy, emphasizing the importance of exchanging experience in these areas.

The sides discussed the creation of a new master's program on renewable energy sources and cooperation in the field of sustainable energy. A proposal was made to develop cooperation in the field of education and scientific research and to increase the exchange of scientists and teachers. The sides also discussed issues related to the opening of research laboratories and the further application of the experience gained by students.

In his remarks, Li Jingye expressed satisfaction with the current relations between the two universities and proposed to send more local staff to China for joint activities.

At the end of the meeting, Li Jingye was presented with a plaque “Honorary Guest of Baku Higher Oil School.”

The meeting continued with discussions between representatives of both universities.