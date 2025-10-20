Discussions held on Azerbaijan’s hosting of Islamic Development Bank Group’s Annual Meeting

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to the United States, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov attended the meeting and luncheon of the Governors of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Member States, organized on the sidelines of the 2025 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.

The gathering provided an excellent platform for exchanging views with Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group, and fellow governors on shared priorities in promoting sustainable and inclusive growth across the member states.

Particular attention was given to preparations for hosting the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group in Azerbaijan, as well as to further strengthening cooperation with Islamic financial institutions in support of common development goals.