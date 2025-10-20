“Dünya” Newspaper: Zangezur Corridor will turn Türkiye into Europe’s logistics hub

Ankara, October 20, AZERTAC

The Zangezur Corridor will transform Türkiye into a global logistics hub with large warehouses supplying the entire European market, the Turkish newspaper “Dünya” reported, citing Ewald Raben, CEO of the Netherlands-based Raben Group.

Sharing plans to expand investments in Türkiye’s warehousing sector, Raben noted that the Group currently operates a network of 170 warehouses across 17 countries and has reported revenue of €2.2 billion for 2024.

According to the CEO, once the Zangezur Corridor opens, Türkiye’s role in global logistics will be completely transformed. He added:

“A significant part of global freight traffic, which currently depends on sea routes, will pass through Türkiye.

If the country maintains its advantages in terms of delivery time and cost efficiency, Türkiye will become a logistics and warehousing hub that supplies the entire European market.

In this scenario, we plan to further increase our investments in Türkiye’s warehousing sector.”

Raben emphasized that the Group’s main goal is to serve as a ‘window to Europe’ for Turkish exporters.

Ramin Abdullayev

Special Correspondent