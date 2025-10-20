Internet outage: Dozens of websites and apps affected - as 'potential cause' identified

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

Dozens of websites, banks and apps are being affected by a major internet outage, according to Sky News.

The problem, which started on Monday morning, appears to be related to an issue at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

As of 9.20am, there were more than 2,000 reports of the Amazon Web Services outage in the US alone, according to Downdetector, which monitors issues and outages in real-time.

On its service status page, the company said it was seeing "increased error rates" and delays with "multiple AWS services".

Multiple banks, the UK's Government Gateway services - which is accessed through the Gov.uk website and includes things like HMRC, universal credit and pensions - mobile phone networks and video-chatting platform Zoom are among the websites reportedly having technical issues.

An HMRC spokesperson said: "We're aware that customers are having problems accessing our online services, as part of global issues affecting Amazon Web Services. We're working urgently with them on this matter.

"Our phone lines are currently busy as a result, so for anything that isn't urgent we recommend calling at a later time."

All Amazon products - including Prime Video, Alexa and Amazon Music - have also been affected, as well as the main Amazon website.

According to Downdetector, nearly 50 outlets have been affected.