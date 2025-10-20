Israel’s life expectancy rises to 83.8 years, fourth highest in the world: OECD

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

Israel’s life expectancy has risen sharply, placing the country among the world’s healthiest nations, the Press Service of Israel (TPS-IL) reported citing the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Ministry of Health. The report shows that Israelis now live an average of 83.8 years, ranking fourth among OECD countries — behind only Switzerland (84.3), Spain (84.0), and Japan (84.1).

Despite relatively low health spending, Israel continues to achieve exceptional results. “Israel manages to have one of the highest life expectancies in the world, with far less public spending than most European countries,” said Dr. Asher Shalmon, Director of the International Relations Division at the Ministry of Health. The country invests just 7.6% of its GDP in health, compared to Germany’s 12.3%, France’s 11.5%, and Sweden’s 11.3%, yet it boasts low infant mortality and some of the lowest heart disease and preventable death rates in the OECD.

According to the OECD data, life expectancy in Israel increased dramatically between 2022 and 2023—rising nearly a full year for both men and women. Women now live an average of 85.7 years, up from 84.8, while men’s life expectancy climbed from 80.7 to 81.7 years. This jump, described as “extraordinary” by the report, was recorded in only a handful of countries, including the United States, Greece, and the Czech Republic.

Unlike many other OECD members that saw sharp declines during the COVID-19 pandemic followed by a rebound, Israel experienced only a moderate drop. The recent increase therefore reflects a genuine improvement rather than a simple recovery.

The country’s infant mortality rate also remains among the lowest in the OECD, standing at just 2.7 deaths per 100,000 live births. The Ministry of Health attributed this achievement to “focused investment in increasing public awareness and promoting access to genetic testing,” noting that the rate has been steadily declining for over a decade.

Israel also ranks second, after Switzerland, in preventable mortality—recording just 134 deaths per 100,000 people. That figure marks a significant decline from 170 deaths in 2010, reflecting improvements in public health, early intervention, and emergency care.

Heart disease deaths have likewise fallen steadily since 2015, with the current rate at only 49.4 deaths per 100,000 people—among the lowest in the OECD. Vaccination rates remain high as well, exceeding 90% for measles and other routine immunizations, though the Ministry warned of a global downward trend that Israel is working to counter.

Still, health challenges persist. The report points to smoking as a major concern, with 16.1% of Israelis identified as smokers—contributing to roughly 8,000 deaths annually. While the rate has declined modestly over the past decade, the drop has been slower and less consistent than in many other OECD countries.

Dr. Shalmon said the findings highlight both achievement and urgency. “The data illustrate what we see every day—excellence achieved despite resource constraints,” he said. “We are not complacent. The report is a call to continue strengthening infrastructure, investing in human resources, and deepening cooperation with OECD countries. Our health system is a source of national pride and an engine for international health diplomacy, and we intend to preserve and strengthen these achievements for the sake of public health in Israel.”