Louvre Museum heist: Jewels with 'inestimable' value stolen from Napoleon collection

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

Several people disguised as construction workers broke into the world-famous Louvre Museum in Paris on Sunday, cracking open display cases and stealing jewelry that once belonged to Emperor Napoleon and his wife, officials said.

According to ABC News, at least nine pieces of jewelry of "inestimable heritage and historical value" -- including crowns, necklaces, earrings and brooches -- were taken in the brazen heist before the thieves made their getaway on motorcycles, two ministers said.

"Investigations have begun, and a precise list of the stolen items is underway," the museum said in a statement.

The French Ministry of Culture later on Sunday released a list of eight items that they said had been stolen, which included two brooches, two diadems, two necklaces and two pairs of earrings.

Four thieves pulled off the apparently well-planned heist, according to authorities.

The theft took place around 9:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, just before the museum was set to open to the public, the Paris Police Prefecture said in a statement.

The team of thieves drove up to the side of the museum in what police described as a "mobile freight elevator" equipped with a metal ladder on the back that was extended up to a window, according to the Paris police.

Police say they're investigating a video obtained by BFMTV, a French news broadcast television and radio network, which they believe shows one of the suspects appearing to try to access one of the jewelry cases.

According to the French Ministry of Culture, among the items stolen was a diadem, or crown, from the collection of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense; an emerald necklace and a pair of emerald earrings from the collection of Marie-Louise, Napoleon's second wife; and a large bow brooch from Empress Eugenie's bodice.

The alleged robbery took less than seven minutes.