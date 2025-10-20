Mongolia, Czech Republic to cooperate in mega projects

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

To reduce traffic congestion and air pollution and improve the living environment for residents, Ulaanbaatar City is implementing major development projects aimed at transforming the Capital’s infrastructure and urban landscape, according to Montsame.

Chief Architect of Ulaanbaatar City, Tugsdelger Chinbat, received a delegation of business representatives led by the Vice President of the Czech Chamber of Commerce, Radek Jakubský. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on potential cooperation in these development projects.

The Governor's Office of the Capital City of Ulaanbaatar presented an overview of 24 mega development projects. The Vice President of the Czech Chamber of Commerce, Radek Jakubský, noted, “The progress, feasibility studies, and research of these projects are convincing. We are pleased to cooperate in realizing major projects that will bring significant social and economic benefits.”

Chief Architect Ch. Tugsdelger expressed the Capital city’s interest in working with the Czech Republic on infrastructure projects such as metro and tram systems and in sharing experience and technical expertise. Founder and Chief Operating Officer of the Czech architecture and construction company “Atelier Tsunami,” Aleš Krtíčka, introduced the company’s 33 years of experience in both domestic and international markets.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and the Czech Republic on April 25, 1950, the two countries have developed relations that have now reached the level of a Comprehensive Partnership. Czech-invested and joint-venture companies have invested a total of USD 25.1 million in Mongolia since 1993, reflecting the expansion of bilateral business and economic cooperation.