Representative of Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General's Office attends international event in France

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

Sabuhi Aliyev, Director of the International Legal Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office, attended the 20th Plenary Meeting of the Consultative Council of European Prosecutors (CCPE) held on October 16–17 in Strasbourg, France.

The Consultative Council of European Prosecutors (CCPE), a consultative body to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, was established by decision of the Ministers’ Deputies in 2005, with the intention of institutionalising the yearly Conference of Prosecutors General of Europe (CPGE). Each year, the Council prepares reports on various aspects of prosecutorial activity, contributing to the development of advanced standards in this field.

The meeting, which brought together senior prosecutorial officials from member states of the Council of Europe, featured discussions on the reports and studies on the theme “Diversity and inclusion within prosecution services.”

Raymond Briscoe, a representative of Ireland's Public Prosecution Service, was elected as the President of the Council for 2026.