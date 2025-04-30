Samarkand conference highlights Azerbaijan's role in promoting tolerance

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations, participated in the opening ceremony of the international conference themed "Maturidiyya – The Doctrine of Tolerance, Moderation and Knowledge" held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The conference began with the reading of a message from President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed to the participants.

In his remarks, Ramin Mammadov emphasized that amid ongoing global challenges and emerging threats, promoting coexistence is essential for achieving sustainable peace and security. He also stressed the importance of supporting the values of tolerance, solidarity, and multiculturalism.

Noting that Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan preserve their shared heritage and values through the Organization of Turkic States, the Committee Chairman highlighted the two countries' firm commitment to fostering peace, ensuring stability, and combating extremism.

Describing Azerbaijan as one of the main historical and cultural centers of Islamic civilization, which places special emphasis on the protection of Islamic values, Mammadov underlined that the country has launched significant international initiatives aimed at promoting Islamic values and intercultural dialogue.

He also expressed confidence that the conference would serve as an important platform for conveying the true essence of Islam to the international community, promoting global peace and stability, and advancing interfaith dialogue.