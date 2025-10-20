Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 20, AZERTAC

Saudi Arabia has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its support for the signing of an immediate ceasefire agreement between the two countries during negotiations held in the Qatari capital, Doha.

In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability, emphasizing its continued commitment to ensuring security in a manner that contributes to the stability and prosperity of the brotherly peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Saudi government also expressed hope that this positive step will help end border tensions between the two countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the diplomatic efforts and constructive roles played by Qatar and Türkiye in facilitating the agreement.

Pakistan and Afghanistan signed a historic ceasefire agreement on Saturday, marking a major step toward restoring peace and stability along the restive border. The agreement, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye, is expected to lay a strong foundation for lasting peace in the region.

Delegations from Pakistan and Afghanistan are scheduled to meet again in Istanbul on October 25 to discuss the agreement in further detail. As part of the deal, senior Pakistani officials and representatives of Afghanistan’s Taliban government will hold additional technical discussions during the next round of talks.