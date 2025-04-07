Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with President of Uzbekistan

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

As part of her working visit to Tashkent, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met on Monday with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

During the meeting, both sides hailed the current high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, emphasizing the significant role of the Presidents of both countries in fostering bilateral ties.

The sides highlighted that reciprocal visits play a crucial role in developing ties, noting that these visits and close interactions provide extensive opportunities to strengthen the relationship between the two friendly and brotherly nations.

The conversation also touched upon the broad parliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, which reflects the spirit of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries and their peoples. This cooperation was recognized as essential for further strengthening interactions between the peoples of both nations.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova commended Uzbekistan for successfully hosting the 150th IPU Assembly and briefed President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the 4th Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN).

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.