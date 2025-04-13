Turkish delegation from Kayseri visits Shusha

Shusha, April 13, Tahir Agamammadov, AZERTAC

A delegation from Kayseri, Turkiye, comprising members of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, representatives of the ruling Justice and Development Party, senior officials from the Kayseri Municipality, university rectors, and business leaders, has arrived in Shusha.

The delegation will first meet with Aydin Kerimov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district. Following the meeting, the guests will tour Shusha, the jewel of Karabakh and a symbol of Azerbaijani history and culture.