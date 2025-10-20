Turkish President Erdogan to pay official visits to Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman
Baku, October 20, AZERTAC
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay official visits to Kuwait, Qatar and Oman on Oct. 21, 22 and 23, respectively, at the invitation of his counterparts, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.
The visits will focus on reviewing bilateral relations in all aspects and exploring ways to further strengthen cooperation, Duran said on the US social media company X.
He added that regional and international developments will also be discussed, and various agreements are expected to be signed to enhance the legal framework of ties.
