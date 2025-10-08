Maldivian diplomat praises COP29 Presidency’s leadership in international climate cooperation

London, October 8, AZERTAC

“We are very happy with Azerbaijan's strong leadership during the COP Presidency and we will be continuing this collaboration until the COP30 in Brazil,” Dr. Iruthisham Adam, High Commissioner of Maldives to the UK, told AZERTAC.

Highlighting the importance of the Flagship Climate Dialogue on “Sea Level Fluctuations and Unequal Consequences: Case Studies from the Caspian Sea and Small Island Developing States (SIDS)” in London, the official noted that the event paved the way for a thorough exchange of expertise between the representatives of the Caribbean, Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, and Caspian Sea regions on the impact of the sea level change.

According to her, the Commonwealth of the Small Island Developing States has been the voice for the small states, small island developing states. “Together, we want to ensure that we actually implement what we have committed at the COP presidency in Azerbaijan,” she noted.

“Maldives is one of the strong leaders on the small island developing states, we promote the concerns and consequences for the small island states from the impacts of climate change,” the diplomat said.

Iruthisham Adam also praised the initiatives of the COP29 Presidency, particularly involving the loss and damage fund mechanism.

Ayten Abbasli

Special correspondent