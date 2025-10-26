Works by Azerbaijani composers performed in Ankara
Ankara, October 26, AZERTAC
At the award ceremony of the 10th Turkic World Documentary Film Festival held in Ankara with the support of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Azerbaijani folk songs and works by renowned Azerbaijani composers were performed.
Students of SEDA Music Courses also performed compositions by several Turkish composers and world classics.
Head of the SEDA Courses in the Turkish capital, Ayten Rahimova, expressed pride in having the opportunity to contribute to intercultural relations among Turkic peoples.
“The performance of selected Azerbaijani musical pieces added a special color to the festival’s program,” Rahimova said, calling music “a universal instrument of cultural diplomacy.”
She emphasized the importance of promoting the musical heritage of Azerbaijan and other Turkic nations.
Ramin Abdullayev
Special Correspondent of AZERTAC
Ankara
