28 families relocated to Vangli village in Aghdara district receive house keys

Aghdara, October 9, AZERTAC

A total of 28 families, comprising 112 individuals, have been resettled in the village of Vangli in the Aghdara district and received the keys to their new houses.

The key handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, along with representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).