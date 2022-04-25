Baku, April 25, AZERTAC Ferencváros’ men’s football team defended their title with a 2-1 win over arch-rivals Újpest, according to Daily News Hungary. After a home win of Kisvárda and the defeat of Puskás Akadémia in Székesfehérvár, Ferencváros footballers ran onto the pitch for their 291st derby in the knowledge that a win would mathematically secure their fourth league title in a row and the 33rd overall.

AZERTAG.AZ : Ferencvaros wins soccer championship

