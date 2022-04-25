  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Ferencvaros wins soccer championship

    25.04.2022 [18:07]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    Ferencváros’ men’s football team defended their title with a 2-1 win over arch-rivals Újpest, according to Daily News Hungary.

    After a home win of Kisvárda and the defeat of Puskás Akadémia in Székesfehérvár, Ferencváros footballers ran onto the pitch for their 291st derby in the knowledge that a win would mathematically secure their fourth league title in a row and the 33rd overall.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Ferencvaros wins soccer championship
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.04.2022 [19:09]
    Sergino Dest set to miss remainder of Barca's 2021-22 season after suffering hamstring injury
    25.04.2022 [18:50]
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Polish Jan-Krzysztof Duda at Oslo Esports Cup Round 4
    25.04.2022 [15:49]
    Azerbaijani judokas claim two more gold medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup
    25.04.2022 [15:44]
    Azerbaijani karate fighters grab two silvers at Karate1 Premier League in Portugal
    Ferencvaros wins soccer championship