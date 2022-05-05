Real Madrid reach 2022 Champions League final after eliminating Manchester City

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

Real Madrid made it to the 2022 UEFA Champions League final with a 6-5 aggregate victory after beating Manchester City 3-1 in extra time of an epic match Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Real Madrid, the most successful club of the tournament’s history with 13 titles, will play their 17th final in the Champions League, while Liverpool will play their 10th.

The upcoming final between the two sides will be a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final, which was won by Real Madrid 3-1.