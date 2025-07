Azerbaijan announces number of countries and delegations to participate in 3rd CIS Games

Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan announced the number of countries and delegations to participate in the 3rd CIS Games.

According to Baku City Circuit, 1,846 athletes and 2,666 representatives from 8 countries will join the competition.

Azerbaijan will represent 349 athletes, Russia - 263, Kazakhstan - 259, Uzbekistan - 257, Belarus - 255, Tajikistan - 202, Turkmenistan - 170 and Kyrgyzstan - 85.

The 3rd CIS Games will be held from 28 September to 8 October this year across seven cities of Azerbaijan - Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol and Khankendi.

The competitions will be held across 12 sports venues.

Athletes, official representatives from CIS and the guest countries are expected to participate in the Games.