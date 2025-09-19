Azerbaijan, China foster tourism ties

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) held a series of events in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou from September 15 to 19, bringing together representatives of the Chinese and Azerbaijani tourism industries.

During the meetings, ATB officials and tourism partners discussed prospects for collaboration with Chinese companies. The delegation also met with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to China Bunyad Huseynov.

As part of the program, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and China’s leading online travel booking platform “Qunar.” Under the memorandum, Azerbaijan’s tourism opportunities will be jointly promoted in the Chinese market through Qunar’s extensive digital channels, while innovative approaches will be applied to further strengthen the country’s position as a travel destination.

A business dinner with leading travel companies such as Fliggy, Trip.com, and 8Continents brought together nearly 60 Chinese tourism industry representatives and 20 local partners. The series of events concluded with B2B meetings in Guangzhou.