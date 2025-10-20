Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters aim for ‘medal rush’ at Wuxi 2025 World Championships
Baku, October 20, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani fighters will be challenging for taekwondo glory in the World Championships 2025, to be held in Wuxi, China, October 24-30.
The Wuxi 2025 World Taekwondo Championships set to make history with record participation of 991 athletes from 179 countries, plus the Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) delegation, World Taekwondo delegation and the Refugee team (TRT).
Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on nine fighters.
