Baku State University, Indonesia’s Bina Nusantra University sign MoU on cooperation

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation was signed between Baku State University (BSU) of Azerbaijan and Bina Nusantra University (BINUS) of Indonesia in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, on November 4.

The MoU was signed by Elchin Babayev, Rector of BSU, and Dr. Nelly, Rector of BINUS.

The document envisions collaboration in scientific research, teaching, academic mobility programs, and cultural exchange, as well as joint efforts to organize research projects, international workshops, conferences, and implement dual degree programs.

Rector Elchin Babayev highlighted the importance of strengthening friendly ties between the two countries in the fields of science and education.

Rector Dr. Nelly expressed confidence that the cooperation would be mutually beneficial, noting BINUS’s readiness to carry out joint initiatives with BSU in the areas of ICT, engineering, social sciences, business, and management.