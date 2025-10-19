Manchester United stun Liverpool 2-1 as Maguire scores late winner
Baku, October 19, AZERTAC
Manchester United condemned Liverpool to a fourth successive defeat as Harry Maguire’s late goal sealed a 2-1 win over the spluttering Premier League champions, according to Al Jazeera.
After losses against Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea, Arne Slot’s side endured their most painful setback of the season at the hands of their bitter rivals on Sunday.
Bryan Mbeumo put United in front after two minutes and although Cody Gakpo equalised in the 78th minute, Maguire grabbed his club’s first win at Anfield since 2016 with an 84th-minute header.
Maguire’s goal also secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in Ruben Amorim’s tenure as United boss.
The defeat leaves Liverpool four points adrift of Arsenal at the top of the table and Arne Slot still searching for answers on how to get the right balance after splashing out nearly 450 million pounds ($604m) on new players in the transfer market.
United close to within two points of their historic football rivals and up to ninth in the table to ease the pressure on Amorim after his biggest win in nearly a year in charge.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Manchester United stun Liverpool 2-1 as Maguire scores late winner
- 19.10.2025 [23:40]
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with IPU Secretary General
- 19.10.2025 [23:32]
Article on Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s 140th anniversary published in Austrian press
- 19.10.2025 [22:50]
Türkiye welcomes Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire deal
- 19.10.2025 [17:45]
Azerbaijani judokas capture two more golds at Guadalajara Grand Prix
- 19.10.2025 [17:36]
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire in Doha talks
- 19.10.2025 [14:33]
TRNC leader congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence
- 19.10.2025 [13:02]
Polling begins in TRNC presidential election
- 19.10.2025 [12:57]
FC Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Der Klassiker
- 19.10.2025 [09:24]
Navy holds graduation ceremony
- 18.10.2025 [17:51]
Azerbaijani judokas shine with two golds at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025
- 18.10.2025 [14:02]
Baku hosts 4th meeting of ICAPP Asian Cultural Council
- 18.10.2025 [13:55]
Exciting results from blood test for 50 cancers
- 18.10.2025 [13:09]
UN Tourism names Azerbaijan`s Khinalig as "Best Tourism Village"
- 18.10.2025 [13:02]
® Azercell launches the “CyberCell Hackathon”
- 18.10.2025 [12:52]
TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kazakh Foreign Minister
- 18.10.2025 [12:43]
Azerbaijani oil price falls in global markets
- 18.10.2025 [12:42]
Triple-threat iron supplement also improves gut health
- 18.10.2025 [11:32]
Oil prices rise in global markets
- 18.10.2025 [11:18]
Physicist Chen Ning Yang, Nobel laureate, dies at 103
- 18.10.2025 [10:33]
Baku hosts D-8 High-level Climate and Urban Dialogue
- 18.10.2025 [00:55]
Poland’s LOT Airlines aircraft makes emergency landing in Baku
- 18.10.2025 [00:27]
Baku hosts D-8 Commissioners’ Retreat Meeting
- 17.10.2025 [22:41]
3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum wraps up
- 17.10.2025 [22:26]
AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up
- 17.10.2025 [22:10]
Azerbaijan signs new agreements with African countries
- 17.10.2025 [22:04]
First phase of "Eternity-2025" wraps up
- 17.10.2025 [22:00]
Azerbaijani boxers aim for ‘medal rush’ at Kazakhstan’s tournament
- 17.10.2025 [20:36]
Fuzuli City Day wraps up with colourful fireworks
- 17.10.2025 [20:35]
Nearly 700M people worldwide live in extreme poverty: World Bank
- 17.10.2025 [20:15]
Lebanese court rules to release Gaddafi's son on $11 million bail — lawyer
- 17.10.2025 [18:38]
Budapest hosts cultural event involving Turkic youth
- 17.10.2025 [17:41]
Shahin Ismayilov elected Chair of ICAPP Asian Cultural Council
- 17.10.2025 [17:11]
Azerbaijan joins International Cardiology Congress in Beijing
- 17.10.2025 [17:08]
One worker dead and one injured in accident at Rome plant
- 17.10.2025 [16:46]
Azerbaijan joins 6th Islamic Conference of Labor Ministers in Doha
- 17.10.2025 [16:43]
Annual inflation up to 2.6% in the EU
- 17.10.2025 [16:31]
Digital veteran card could be case study for ID rollout, says UK minister
- 17.10.2025 [16:29]
Samarkand hosts 57th meeting of CIS member states’ security agencies
- 17.10.2025 [16:08]
Azerbaijan joins International Water Convention event in Geneva
- 17.10.2025 [16:08]
China expels 9 military officials from ruling party
- 17.10.2025 [16:01]
BTA signs partnership agreement with Balchik's Palace Cultural Centre
- 17.10.2025 [15:57]
BP contributes to preserving Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s invaluable legacy
- 17.10.2025 [15:35]
Madagascar's military leader sworn in as president
- 17.10.2025 [15:26]
Azerbaijani Ombudsman addresses international conference in Malta
- 17.10.2025 [15:09]
Three Azerbaijani beach wrestlers ready for action at World Series Final
- 17.10.2025 [14:56]
Indonesia's Lewotobi volcano eruption forces evacuations
- 17.10.2025 [14:18]
Obuda University in Hungary hosts event celebrating Azerbaijani culture
- 17.10.2025 [13:58]
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade suspended due to border closure
- 17.10.2025 [13:52]