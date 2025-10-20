Manuel Neuer surpasses Thomas Müller to break Bayern Munich record after 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund
Baku, October 20, AZERTAC
Since the end of the 2024/25 Bundesliga season, Thomas Müller has held the title for the most Bundesliga victories by any Bayern Munich player (362). However, after Bayern’s flying start to the season, ‘the Raumdeuter’s’ record would not stand for long, according to Bavarian Football Works.
After Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory against Borussia Dortmund, Manuel Neuer has now surpassed Müller to become the player with the most Bundesliga victories (363) in his side’s history.
Neuer and Müller far out trump Robert Lewandowski (273), Oliver Kahn (270) and Franz Beckenbauer (258), who make up the rest of the top five. The 39-year-old shot-stopper is also showing no immediate signs of slowing down, and with Bayern in the form they are in, that gap will grow even further.
