Morocco win U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina in final
Baku, October 20, AZERTAC
Morocco became the first Arab nation to win the under-20 World Cup after beating Argentina 2-0 in the final in Santiago on Sunday, according to Reuters.
Yassir Zabiri opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a free kick and doubled Morocco's lead 17 minutes later from a close-range shot.
Argentina, who hold the record with six titles, lost a final for the second time after their defeat by Brazil in 1983.
