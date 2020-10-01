  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s official Telegram channel created

    01.10.2020 [11:23]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC 

    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s official Telegram channel (https://t.me/Azerbaijan_MOD) is available starting from October 1, press service of the ministry told AZERTAC.

    Those who wish to receive quickly the information provided by the Ministry of Defense should subscribe to the channel using the link below:

    https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFRJdL3rSk913o87trw

