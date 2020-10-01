Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s official Telegram channel created
AzerTAg.az
01.10.2020 [11:23]
Baku, October 1, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s official Telegram channel (https://t.me/Azerbaijan_MOD) is available starting from October 1, press service of the ministry told AZERTAC.
Those who wish to receive quickly the information provided by the Ministry of Defense should subscribe to the channel using the link below:
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
01.10.2020 [13:34]
01.10.2020 [13:26]
01.10.2020 [13:16]
MULTIMEDIA
01.10.2020 [11:13]
01.10.2020 [09:18]
01.10.2020 [02:11]
30.09.2020 [22:36]
05.04.2018
29.03.2018
01.10.2020 [13:51]
01.10.2020 [13:34]
01.10.2020 [13:26]
01.10.2020 [13:02]
01.10.2020 [11:10]
01.10.2020 [10:58]
30.09.2020 [20:24]
30.09.2020 [13:03]
25.09.2020 [18:04]
24.09.2020 [15:04]
22.09.2020 [13:27]
22.09.2020 [11:43]
30.09.2020 [09:16]
29.09.2020 [20:14]
29.09.2020 [12:26]
28.09.2020 [10:03]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
20.08.2020 [22:03]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
28.09.2020 [17:59]
26.09.2020 [17:58]
23.09.2020 [18:50]
22.09.2020 [18:47]
22.09.2020 [18:11]
19.09.2020 [20:04]
05.09.2020 [12:54]
01.10.2020 [12:01]
01.10.2020 [10:54]
30.09.2020 [20:06]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note