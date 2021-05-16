  • HOMEPAGE
    Leicester City win FA Cup for 1st time

    16.05.2021 [11:06]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    Leicester City won the FA Cup on Saturday for the first time in club history, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The Foxes added the 2021 FA Cup to their trophy cabinet with a 1-0 victory against Chelsea in the final at Wembley Stadium, London.

    Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans scored the winning goal in the 63rd minute to secure the victory.

    A Leicester City regular, Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu played 90 minutes in the final.

    The Foxes, established in 1884, became victors in English football's three major trophies; 2016 English Premier League, 2021 FA Cup and English Football League (EFL) Cups in 1964, 1997 and 2000.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Leicester City win FA Cup for 1st time
