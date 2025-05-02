Baku hosts International Carpet Forum

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

The International Carpet Forum was held at the Baku Business Center, bringing together leading experts, designers, manufacturers, and researchers from the carpet industry.

The forum is being held as part of the International Carpet Festival, co-organized by "Azerkhalcha" OJSC and the Administration of the State Historical-Architectural Reserve “Icherisheher”, with the support of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan - AZPROMO.

The festival brought together about 200 participants from more than 10 countries.

Prior to the forum, the attendees viewed the photo exhibition "The Eternal Legacy of Heydar Aliyev in Carpet Art" organized in the foyer.

Welcoming the guests, Chairman of the Board of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC and Honored Art Worker Emin Mammadov, highlighted the significance of the forum and festival, marking May 5 - the day celebrated as Carpet Weaver's Day. He emphasized that the guests from various countries will get an opportunity to witness the vivid and rich festival program in Icherisheher.

Other notable speakers noted that the festival will provide the attendees with an opportunity not only to showcase the rich carpet tradition of Azerbaijan, but also to discover the heritage of other nations in this area and to share experiences and art.

The forum then continued its work with plenary sessions.

The International Carpet Festival will run in Icherisheher until May 4.