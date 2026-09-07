BCAW 2026 features session on accelerating methane abatement

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

The third session titled “Accelerating Methane Emissions Reduction: From Detection to Action” was held as part of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW2026).

This expert panel will examine how operators can convert increasingly sophisticated methane observations into verified, timely and scalable emissions reductions.

The discussion will connect satellite intelligence, aerial surveys and ground-based measurement with operational decision-making, repair prioritisation and transparent reporting.