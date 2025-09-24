THE Eurasia Universities Summit kicks off in Baku

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

THE Eurasia Universities Summit 2025, co-organized by the State Agency for Science and Higher Education and the Times Higher Education (THE) International Rating Agency, supported by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Science and Education, commenced in Baku.

The Summit, which will run through September 24-25, is dedicated to the theme “Transnational research: From knowledge to global impact”. The event brought together more than 300 attendees, 50 expert speakers, over 150 organizations, university leaders, policymakers and researchers from across Europe and Asia to explore how transnational research can drive social and economic progress.

With a core focus on transnational research, the summit will explore how academic discovery can be turned into real-world solutions that address today’s most pressing global challenges.

Delegates can expect inspiring keynotes, interactive panels, intimate discussions and unparalleled networking.

The main panels and sessions of the event will feature remarks by Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev; Minister of Culture and Innovation of Hungary Balázs Hankó; Chief Global Affairs Officer at Times Higher Education (THE) Phil Baty; Director of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education Ulker Sattarova; Rector of Baku State University Elchin Babayev; Rector of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University Rufat Azizov; Rector of Azerbaijan Technical University Vilayat Valiyev; Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University Ghassan Aouad; President of Nazarbayev University Waqar Ahmad; Rector of Obuda University Levente Kovács; Managing Director of Constructor University Thomas Auf der Heyde and other notable education leaders.