Second day of Baku Climate Action Week 2025 kicks off
Baku, September 30, AZERTAC
The second day of Baku Climate Action Week 2025 is underway. Throughout the day, climate activists, experts, and high-level guests will exchange views on a wide range of topics.
A panel discussion titled “International Cooperation & Accelerating a Resilient, Clean Energy and Just Transition” will be held today.
Another panel, “Exploring Azerbaijan’s Potential in Solar, Offshore Wind, Blue & Green Hydrogen,” featured speeches by Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues; Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov; UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, MP Nigar Arpadarai; Guy Shone, Editor-in-Chief of AnewZ TV Channel; and Curator of Baku Climate Action Week Malini Mehra.
The thematic focus of the second day of Baku Climate Action Week is dedicated to “Green Transition and Transformation.”