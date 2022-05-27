Study tour to Budapest crowned second phase of discover Europe – Azerbaijan programme

Budapest, May 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani students had the outstanding opportunity to learn how to develop a startup business by participating in the second part of the Discover Europe program organized by Turan Trade in collaboration with Startup Campus, InnoHub Europe and Azerbaijan Innovation and Digital Development Agency.

Through 12 workshops participants learned how to turn their business idea into a startup that has the potential to become an international success story. As a closure of the program, the organizers arranged a Study Tour to Budapest, Hungary which was held from 23 to 26 May 2022.

Module B, the second phase of the program was focusing on students and was a continuation of the Discover Europe business development and education program, which first took place between September and December of year 2021 and focused on young entrepreneurs with an established business. During the 8-week program students gained basic business knowledge and a global perspective, as well as valuable connections in the European start-up ecosystem. They learned the phases of the start-up life cycle, how to validate their business idea, how to build an international market entry strategy, and expand their network of mentors, experts, investors, and start-ups participating in the program.

In the course of the tour to Budapest the participating teams held pitches and introduced themselves in front of the organizers and partners, visited the Tungsram showroom, and even travelled to Győr where they could pitch their solutions at the University of Győr.

“It is rewarding to see bright students contributing to wider innovation ecosystem development in Azerbaijan and taking an active part in linking their ideas to European marketplace. We believe that through this comprehensive educational module we would be able to address ecosystem development and turn ideas into businesses with support of our partner institutions.” – says Ibrahim Ismayilov, founder of the Turan Trade LLC (see details at https://turantrade.az)

The long-term goal of the program was to build a link between the Azerbaijani and European ecosystems, thereby encouraging the best start-ups, once they are ready to scale internationally.

More details about the program can be obtained at https://www.discovereurope.az/

A special partner of the program was the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency, and the project was sponsored by bp in Azerbaijan.

Parvana Garayeva

Special Correspondent