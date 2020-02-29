CEO of Bernama
Nurini Kassimi
AzerTAg.az
٢٩.٠٢.٢٠٢٠ [٠٨:١٨]
- Like the Malaysian National news agency BERNAMA, I am pleased AZERTAC has adopted well to the challenges in this digital era. AZERTAC and BERNAMA have a strong and cordial relationship since signing a MoU for the exchange of news in 2014 and look forward to many more years of fruitful collaboration. I wish Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC Mr Aslan Aslanov and everyone at AZERTAC all the best.
